Whitney Cummings Breaks Silence on Chris D'Elia Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Comedian Whitney Cummings opened up about the sexual misconduct allegations against comedian Chris D'Elia on Saturday in a somber note posted on Twitter. Cummings claimed that it took her "a couple days to process" the claims that D'Elia preyed upon underage girls, which she said was new information that she had just "learned." Still, Cummings came out strong against D'Elia's alleged behavior.

"I'm devastated and enraged by what I've read and learned," Cummings wrote. "This is a pattern of predatory behavior. This abuse of power is enabled by silence. Now that I'm aware, I won't be silent. Girls should be able to be a fan of a comedian they admire without becoming a sexual target. It's the adult's responsibility to be an adult."

Cummings created and starred in her own sitcom in 2011 called Whitney, where D'Elia played her long-term boyfriend. This close association made it strange to many fans when Cummings did not speak out immediately after allegations against D'Elia emerged. Starting early last week, several women went public on social media with stories about D'Elia trying to engage them in a sexual encounter while they were underage.

Many women have been waiting on a response from Cummings, judging by the replies to her tweet. In her work, Cummings often addresses topics of sexism, misogyny and other gender-related issues. She is also seen as a trailblazer to many, rising quickly through the industry and working variously as a stand-up comic, a writer, producer, director, showrunner and podcaster.

"I'm so glad you've finally spoken about this!!" one fan wrote to Cummings on Saturday. "And I'm proud of you for sticking to the young women's side and not his. I know this is hard for you, but thank you!" Another fan shared a similar sentiment, writing: "it can't be easy to learn this about a friend. I'm so sorry. Seeing your voice and heart in support of those young women (then girls) is so meaningful, thank you."

Cummings and D'Elia co-starred as a snarky but relatively conventional couple for the duration of Whitney — two seasons in total. In the beginning, the two are mutually opposed to marriage, but by the end, they decide to tie the knot. Some critics disliked this turn for the show, which got middling reviews for its entire run.

D'Elia is accused of knowingly pursuing underage girls for sex, particularly during his stand-up tours around the country. Some women have even posted screenshots of text message exchanges with him where he solicits nude photos or asks them to come to his hotel room. D'Elia has denied allegations that he knew any of these girls were underage.