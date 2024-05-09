Where Prince Harry and Prince William's Relationship Stands Right Now

Prince Harry and Prince William "are open" to reconciliation. As the Duke of Sussex returned to the UK this week for celebrations surrounding the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, the trip could serve as an "olive branch" amid the years-long rift in their relationship, according to one insider, who said the royal brothers may be open to meeting.

Harry and William's relationship has grabbed headlines in recent years following Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's decision to retire as working royal in 2020. The friction between the pair worsened following Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey and Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare, in which he claimed he got a physical fight with William over Meghan. But it seems the two brothers are ready to put the years-long rift behind them, an insider telling Us Weekly that while the Harry and William "haven't had a real conversation in months," they are open to reuniting.

"The brothers haven't spoken [but] there is potential for that. [Harry] would be more than happy [to]," another source said, even claiming that prior to his trip home, Harry contacted his family and invited them to the Invictus Games. The first source added that both Harry and William "are open" to seeing each other, and that William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are "ready to call a truce." Kate, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, is "done with all the bad blood," and she and her husband "want a relationship with Meghan and Harry, and they don't want the acrimony to carry over to the next generation... they want to mend fences with them for the kids' sake."

A reunion for the two brothers has not been confirmed, with Us Weekly's source stating that such plans were "up in the air." Harry traveled to the UK this week for the Invictus Games ceremony. The 10th anniversary of the games was marked with a panel on Tuesday and a service at St. Paul's Cathedral on Wednesday, PEOPLE reported. It is unclear how long Harry will remain in his home country before returning to California, where he resides with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, 5-year-old son Prince Archie and 2-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.

While it's possible that Harry and William, and possibly Kate, will meet with one another during Harry's brief trip, there is one person Harry will not be reuniting with: his father, King Charles III. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed in a May 7 statement, "in response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program." The spokesperson added that Harry "is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."