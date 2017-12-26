Where You Can Expect Kylie Jenner to Announce Her Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner’s Christmas letdown left many fans wondering if and when she would ever announce she was pregnant.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member has been rumored to be pregnant with her boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby since September, and while pretty much everyone was convinced she would confirm the speculation on the last day of the Kardashian Christmas countdown, the 20-year-old pulled a fast one and didn’t appear on the Christmas card at all.

Fans are desperately looking for a new theory as to when the Life of Kylie cast member will announce her pregnancy, and here are some methods they’ve come up with so far.

Instagram: Some fans are speculating that Jenner will choose the somewhat underwhelming Instagram announcement when she reveals she’s pregnant. Her sister, 33-year-old Khloé Kardashian, surprised everyone last week when she unceremoniously dropped her own pregnancy announcement, a black and white photo of her baby bump, on the social media app, and Jenner might go the same route with her 100 million followers.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Jenner could also hold off on announcing her pregnancy until the return of her family’s E! reality show. Both Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s pregnancies were confirmed on the show, and a teaser for the remaining half of this season shows the family dealing with Khloé’s pregnancy. Jenner hasn’t appeared much on this season of the show, but a pregnancy announcement could make up for all her lost time on camera.

LOVE advent calendar: On the day when Jenner was expected to confirm her pregnancy, she instead posted her cover photo for the January issue of LOVE magazine. The Kylie Cosmetics founder has posed for the publication in the past, and with its annual advent calendar running until Jan. 11 this year, she could drop her pregnancy announcement as part of the #StayStrong series.

No pregnancy at all: This would be a major shock, but there’s always the possibility that Jenner isn’t pregnant at all. The reality personality has been dropping hints that she’s expecting for months, and has all but disappeared from the spotlight, but she could just be messing with everyone and taking a break from life as one of the most famous people in America. She hasn’t spoken directly about the rumors she’s expecting (although neither did Khloé), so there’s always a chance this is just a massive Kardashian Kaper.

Photo credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner