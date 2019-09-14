When Will Felicity Huffman Start Her Prison Sentence?

Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison, for her role in the mass college admissions cheating scandal, and many are wondering when she will start her prison sentence. According to CNN, Huffman will self-report to jail on October 25 to begin her two weeks behind bars. Additionally, she will spend one year on probation, be expected to complete 250 hours of community service, and pay a $30,000 fine. In a statement ahead of her sentencing, Huffman said to the court,”I have done more damage than I could have ever imagined. I take full responsibility of my actions and making amends with my crime. … I will deserve whatever punishment you give me.”

Prosecutors in the case has pushed hard for Huffman to receive a fitting punishment, even going so far as to recommend that the court not put her on house arrest because they felt that would be ineffective.

“In the context of this case, neither probation nor home confinement (in a large home in the Hollywood Hills with an infinity pool) would constitute meaningful punishment or deter others from committing similar crimes,” prosecutors wrote in Huffman’s sentencing memo. “Even a fine at the high end of the applicable Guidelines range would amount to little more than a rounding error for a defendant with a net worth measured in the tens of millions of dollars.”

After being arrested, Huffman pleaded guilty to the charges against her, she then issued a statement in which she took full responsibility for her actions.

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office,” she said. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.”

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues, and the educational community,” Huffman added. “I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

“My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life,” her statement concluded. “My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

In addition to Huffman, actress Lori Loughlin and her husband are also implicated in the scandal. They have pleaded not guilty.

