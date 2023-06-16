'Wheel of Fortune': 'The View' Co-Host Wants to Replace Pat Sajak

Following Pat Sajak's announcement that he'll be retiring from Wheel of Fortune soon, a slew of celebrities have offered to take over as host — including a co-anchor on The View. On Tuesday's episode of The View, moderator Whoopi Goldberg threw her hat into the ring, saying that it would be "lots of fun."

During the episode, The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin brought up Sajak's pending retirement and asked Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings, who was a guest on the show that day, for his reaction. "What's your reaction to the news? And any ideas on who should replace him?" Griffin asked Jennings. But before he could give his reply, Goldberg chimed in, "I want that job! I think it'd be lots of fun." Co-host Joy Behar then quipped that she could take over as letter-turner for Vanna White, as long as she could take "turns walking back and forth, pointing to the letters" with co-host Sara Haines.

"Pat is a legend."@Jeopardy host @KenJennings reacts to Pat Sajak announcing he's retiring from #WheelOfFortune at the end of the upcoming season. https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/dkAV3V8YCO — The View (@TheView) June 13, 2023

It remains to be seen who will take Sajak's place. In a written statement shared on Monday, Sajak revealed that the next Wheel of Fortune season will be his last. "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he wrote. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)" Responding to the news Sajak's daughter Maggie took to Twitter to praise how "much fun" she's had "working with" her dad lately, and teased fans that they plan to have "even more fun in Season 41."

"As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season," Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, shared in a statement. "Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we're thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family!" Variety reported that, while he will no longer be the face of the iconic game show, Sajak will continue as a consultant, per the show's production studio, Sony Pictures Television.