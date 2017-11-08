Here’s What Went Down at Kendall Jenner’s Birthday Bash

Kendall Jenner spent her 22nd birthday surrounded by friends, family and rumored boyfriend, NBA player Blake Griffin, as they partied in West Hollywood.

According to Us Weekly, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member spent the night of Nov. 2 dancing the night away alongside brother-in-law Kanye West, parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, and her sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian.

Rocking a cropped white tank, boyfriend jeans and knee-high shining boots, the model looks every bit the casual glam style icon rolling into her star-studded party.

last night ✨ A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 3, 2017 at 9:56pm PDT

The 22-year-old was also shown an abundance of love on social media after the birthday bash. Keep scrolling to see messages from friends and family members.

Kourtney Kardashian

Older sister Kourtney Kardashian posted a short and sweet “Happy birthday baby cakes,” alongside a video of her and her little sis breaking it down in a fluffy purple coat and red novelty sunglasses. The photo may have been from the sisters’ wine tasting trip to Santa Barbara, where Kendall famously took a spill on a rental bike.

Happy Birthday baby cakes @kendalljenner ? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 3, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian posted a saucy picture of her two younger half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, at the most recent Met Gala, both throwing up the middle finger.

“Happy Birthday @kendalljenner My sweet sister I love you so much!!!” she captioned the picture.

Happy Birthday @kendalljenner My sweet sister I love you so much!!! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

Kris Jenner

Mom Kris had a much more sentimental message for her daughter. In the caption of a slideshow of pictures from the model’s childhood, Kris called her daughter, “one of a kind.”

“Happy birthday my beauty @kendalljenner!!!” she wrote. “You are one of a kind, my angel, and I am so proud of the woman you are. Confident, strong, determined, independent and kind, you have the sweetest soul. It brings me so much joy to watch you achieve your dreams and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for you. Your future is so bright!! I love you, you are my heart. Mommy xo #HappyBirthdayKendall #proudmama#mybeauty.”

Khloe Kardashian

Sister Khloe Kardashian posted cute pictures of the two goofing around from the photo booth at Kendall’s birthday party on Instagram, as well as a throwback to when the two walked around Los Angeles with prosthetic disguises on as a prank. She ended the slideshow with a hilarious picture of when the two were both much younger and wearing matching leopard print outfits.

“Happy Birthday Sister!!!” she said. “I don’t think anyone could ever understand our bond. The things we have all been through together and we are closer than ever!! I’m so thankful we all have each other! God blessed us with one another. I am so proud of the woman that you have become! You inspire me daily! From your sweet nature to that runway walk to your bad ass DJ skills! You are a Jack of all trades! Cheers to my soulmate and best friend in this lifetime and in our afterlife! Happy birthday sweet @kendalljenner.”

Hailey Baldwin

Longtime friend Hailey Baldwin also posted a tribute to her fellow model alongside a kissy picture of the two at Thursday night’s birthday party.

“Happy 22nd birthday angel face. I love youuuuuuu. To many more,” she wrote.