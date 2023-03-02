What Paulina Porizkova Looks Like Without Makeup and Filters

Paulina Porizkova is not afraid to show off her "unfiltered" self. PEOPLE noted that she posted a bare-faced selfie on Instagram to mark the beginning of the new year. The photo came with a message in which she spoke about what she hopes 2023 will bring.

In her caption for the snap, Porizkova wrote that she wanted to share an "unretouched, unfiltered" selfie to ring in the new year. She also joked that she woke up on the first morning of 2023 with a "hangover" after spending the holiday with her son and her closest friends. Like many others, Porizkova reflected on the past year as she begins a new one. As she wrote, 2022 was a busy year for her.

Porizkova spent 2022 writing her book and releasing it to the masses. In the midst of working on that project, she experienced a "new life," writing that it was comprised of "travel, modeling work as an older woman, and making new friends wherever I went. A beautiful and perfect blend of the new and the old." Looking ahead to 2023, Porizkova has one big hope — that she can let go of the past.

"To quit trying to live in it for comfort – even though it hurts and will keep hurting as long as I sit there. The unknown ahead is scary.

So scary, that the pain of the past is preferable," she wrote. "This is what I want to conquer next. My fear of the unknown. To boldly go where I have never been before." The model continued, "Here is to a new year and the unknown. Here's to embracing change. Getting wiser, getting older, getting bolder." Porizkova ended her message by wishing her followers a Happy New Year.

Just as Porizkova wrote, she released her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful, in November 2022. Her book features commentary on aging, mental health, and heartbreak. Porizkova also discusses her relationship with her late husband Ric Ocasek, and the betrayal that she experienced when she found out that he had cut her out of his will. As MSNBC reported, Porizkova was especially excited to release No Filter because she was finally able to share her own voice.

"The beautiful thing about aging is that you discover your value as you get older," Porizkova said. "…I don't have to try to please so much just for the sake of being loved. I can rely on being who I am, and the love should come to me because of who I am and not because I'm trying to be somebody else or to please somebody else."