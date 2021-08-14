Supermodel Paulina Porizkova Gets Candid About Betrayal With Tearful Photo

✖

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova made a heartbreaking post on Instagram this weekend about betrayal from those closest to her. The 56-year-old shared a picture of herself in tears with a lengthy caption about her personal life. While she didn't name any names, many followers are assuming this relates to her recent romance with screenwriter Aaron Sorkin.

"I know you all enjoy happy posts, seeing people pick themselves up, dust off their pants and get back on the horse, all while smiling to let you know this fall just made them stronger and better people," Porizkova wrote. "But. Every day is not a happy day in the path of recovery. Trust after being betrayed seems as far-fetched as being shot into space. Correction. It's easier to see myself shot into space at this moment."

A post shared by Paulina Porizkova

"When you've been betrayed- promised something, only to have that promise broken without your participation - you were blindsided," Porizkova continued. "You trusted someone you loved, and now all love is suspect. But love is not possible without trust. And a world without love is not worth living. (All kinds of love)."

"So what does one do when you want to stay open, but the wind of betrayal keeps slamming the door? I guess -maybe - walk outside and brave the weather?" Porizkova continued. She wrapped up with a crying-laughing emoji and revealed her plans for the future, writing: "You'll find me in the metaphorical closet pilling [sic] on layers for protection. For you who'd like to point out a crying selfie is the height of narcissism, I whole-heartedly agree!"

It's anyone's guess what betrayal and heartbreak Porizkova was referring to, and fans felt free to voice their guesses in the comments. Many wondered if she was referring to her late, estranged husband Rick Ocasek, the singer of the band Cars. Ocasek cut Porizkova out of his will before his passing in 2019, to many fans' surprise.

However, more recently Porizkova dated Sorkin, the writer known for many acclaimed movies like The Trial of the Chicago 7 and TV shows like The West Wing, among many other productions. The two dated for about three months as far as the public knows, and split up about a month before this post.

Whatever the case, it's clear that Porizkova still has the sympathy and respect of many fans. They are still showering her with condolences and well-wishes on social media.