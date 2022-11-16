Paulina Porizkova Talks Separation From Ex Ric Ocasek in 'Red Table Talk' Exclusive Clip

Paulina Porizlova is opening up about her relationship with the late Ric Ocasek. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the new episode of the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, and the 57-year model talks about how she and Ocasek decided to separate. At the time of Ocasek's death in 2019, the two were in the process of their divorce.

"We decided to get a divorce and we told the children and I put it out on Instagram that we were separating," Porizkova said in the clip. "I go, 'Okay, this is what I'm gonna post. Is this okay with you?' I mean, we still living in the same house. I was so concerned about his well-being that he was okay. I didn't realize until much later that that only went one way."

Porizkova went on to talk about how her husband, the lead singer of the rock band The Cars, didn't mention her when he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. "I was like, 'I'm gonna go. I'm gonna be your wife. I'm gonna be fully supportive because I know how much this means to you,'" Porizkova said. "And he was the only guy who didn't thank his wife on the podium. And so when we got back home, I was like, 'Yeah, okay. So now we're going public and I'm gonna start dating, right?' And he went, 'Okay, do your thing.' So I did my thing."

Porizkova and Ocasek married in 1989 and had two sons together. In 2021, Porizkova briefly dated director and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin. "I'm so grateful for his presence in my life," Porizkova wrote in an Instagram post in July of last year announcing her split from Sorkin. "He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who's more genuinely 'good'. He's brilliant and witty and funny and sexy. But it doesn't matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather – we're still a duck and a goose."

Raised in Sweden, Porizkova is known for being the first Central European woman to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 1984. She has also appeared in television shows such as As the World Turns, Bull and America's Next Top Model; and has been featured in movies such as Anna, Arizona Dream and Wedding Bell Blues. Porizkova's appearance on Red Table Talk premieres Facebook Watch on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 12 p.m. ET.