‘What Not to Wear’ Alum Stacy London Officially Introduces Girlfriend Amid Recent Rumors

There’s a new love in Stacy London’s life! According to PEOPLE, the former host of What Not To Wear has introduced the world to her girlfriend, musician Cat Yezbak, on Instagram with a lovely, and lengthy, caption.

London addressed a viral tweet that has been going around that showcased the TV personality with her rumored girlfriend. Not only did London include the tweet in her Instagram slideshow, but she also addressed the rumors head-on with an accompanying caption.

“NOT THAT IT’S ANY OF YOUR BUSINESS BUT… I may as well address all the stuff I hear floating around out there,” London began. “This 1st year of coping with grief and a lot of unforeseen health issues was, at times, such a truly dark place to be. But as with most of life, there has been such incredible joy as well and the person most responsible for that is [Cat Yezbak], who is my girlfriend and has been for over a year.”

London went on to write that she has chosen to keep her relationship with Yezbak private up until now because she “felt I owed us the chance to be private since this is my first serious relationship with a woman.” Additionally, she addressed that she does have the privilege to be very open about dating a woman, whereas many others do not.

“Unlike me, there are countless people in the LGBTQIAP community who have had no choice in who they are, no love from family on which to lean, no support from anyone anywhere,” she continued. “I fell in love, truly in love, with this beautiful, sexy, kind soul and I won’t apologize for that but I stand on the shoulders of a community that fought like hell for me to be able to do that openly and proudly and EASILY.”

The former TLC personality ended her post on a very straightforward note and added that she will not be tolerating hate of any kind on her post.

“So I used to date men. Now I date her. That’s it. That’s all I have to say,” London wrote.

London has highlighted her relationship with Yezbak before on Instagram. In late November, The Truth About Style author included a selfie with her girlfriend as a part of a year-end celebration post. Yezbak was one of many people that London wrote was a major source of “love and light” for her throughout her difficult year.

