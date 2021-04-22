What to Know About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry's Conversation During Royal Family Reunion

✖

Before returning home to pregnant wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie, Prince Harry spent some quiet moments with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The royal traveled the U.K. on Sunday, April 11, to be by his family's side as they mourned the loss of their patriarch, Prince Philip, who died on April 9 as the longest-serving consort to a British sovereign and was laid to rest on April 17, the trip marking the Duke of Sussex's first trip to his homeland since stepping back as a working royal. While Harry’s trip lasted just over a week, five days of which he was in self-isolation due to COVID guidelines, the royal reportedly spoke privately with the Queen on at least two occasions, according to royal expert Omid Scobie.

In a piece for Harper's Bazaar, Scobie wrote that Harry met with Her Majesty "privately on at least two occasions" during his trip, during which he was based at Frogmore Cottage, his former U.K. resident. While details of those meetings, such as what was discussed, were not provided, a source previously told the outlet that "the love and respect he has for his grandmother will always be unwavering." While he and Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March seemed to deepen rifts within the royal family, Harry told Winfrey that he has maintained a good relationship with his grandparents and frequently spoke with his grandmother.

"This trip was to honor the life of his grandfather and support his grandmother and relatives," a source close to Harry said of his U.K. trip. "It was very much a family-focused period of time. Saturday broke the ice for future conversations, but outstanding issues have not been addressed at any great length. The family simply put their issues to one side to focus on what mattered."

Scobie also reported that Harry met with several other members of the British royal family, including cousin Princess Eugenie and her newborn son August, who currently calls Frogmore Cottage home. Scobie also confirmed that Harry had conversations with his father, Prince Charles, and brother Prince William following the Saturday funeral. However, sources told him that reports they had "peace talks" have been "wide off the mark." Meanwhile, it is also believed that Markle and Archie spoke to the Queen ahead of the funeral. Her physician advised Markle not to make the trip to the U.K. due to her being late into her pregnancy.

While Harry has since returned home to California, he is expected to return to the U.K. in July to join his brother at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden for the unveiling of a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana. The ceremony was initially scheduled for summer 2020 but had to be rescheduled. Scobie noted that at this time, plans for Harry to return home for the ceremony had not been officially confirmed.