Wendy Williams Suffers Legal Loss Amid Dementia Revelation

Wendy Williams has suffered a tough legal loss, amid the recent news of her dementia diagnosis. TMZ reports that a woman claiming to be Williams' guardian has filed paperwork in court to try and stop the Lifetime network from premiering the new documentary Where is Wendy Williams? A judge shot down the request.

"Lifetime appeared in court today (Friday), and the documentary Where is Wendy Williams? will air this weekend as planned," a rep for the network told TMZ. Interestingly, Sabrina Morrissey — the person who filed suit — has already filed an appeal, per TMZ. The outlet states that they "don't know for sure since the case is under seal" but this could mean "a decision was reached on granting her request to halt this and it appears to be one she didn't like, since she's already appealing and asking for another judge to take a look at her argument."

On Thursday, it was announced that Williams has been living with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), the same type of dementia that actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed with. "The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances," the former talk show host's care team said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis," the statement added. "There is hope that with early detection and far more empathy, the stigma associated with dementia will be eliminated, and those affected will receive the understanding, support, and care they deserve and need."

Notably, the same day that the news was shared, Morrisey went to court on behalf of Williams, claiming to be her temporary guardian. She urgently requested a TRO to prevent Lifetime from releasing its documentary, and she wanted it all under seal, which, currently, it is. However, TMZ notes it's unclear if she will get a hearing on her appeal before the documentary is scheduled to air on Saturday and Sunday.