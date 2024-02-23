Wendy Williams Guardian Files Lawsuit Against Lifetime Amid Dementia Diagnosis

Wendy Williams' controversial upcoming Lifetime docuseries, Where Is Wendy Williams?, won't ever see the light of day if her court-appointed conservator has anything to say about it. Hours after the former queen of Hot Topics' wellness team released a statement confirming over two years of rumors that Williams is suffering from dementia, TMZ reports a woman named Sabrina Morrissey just filed a lawsuit against Lifetime's parent company. Interestingly, she did so under seal, which prohibits the public from knowing many details. The two-part docuseries is scheduled to premiere on Feb. 24.

Morrissey is also asking for a temporary restraining order in her action, which the report notes is a mechanism used when someone wants a judge to step in and halt the release of a film or television project. The hearing on the sealing issue isn't scheduled until after the release date, but a judge could rule sooner.

Today, Feb. 22, has been a rough day for Williams in the media. Her niece, Alex Finnie, has been on a press run in promotion of the docuseries, in which she appears. she says the family has been axed out of Williams' treatment and care, and is unable to make direct contact with her while she's in a treatment facility despite them trying to get Williams help for some time.

Williams has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, following medical testing concluded last year reportedly while filming the docuseries. The conditions of aphasia, which affects language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a progressive frontal lobe disorder that impacts behavior and cognitive functions, "have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life," her team said in the statement. There are currently no treatments for FTD. Bruce Willis was diagnosed with the same condition.