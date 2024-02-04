Wendy Williams: Fans Blast New Lifetime Documentary For Exploiting Her Health
A two-part documentary will air on Lifetime on Feb. 24 and 25.
Wendy Williams fans have been rooting for the former queen of Hot Topics to make a comeback. Her personal struggles since her marriage to her former manager and husband of 25 years, Kevin Hunter, fell apart, have been widely reported. Aside from her reported alcohol addiction, she's also suspected to be dealing with early stages of dementia, graves disease, and lymphedema. She's reportedly been estranged from her only child, Kevin Jr., due to her new team enabling her and her falling deeper into her addiction. Fans will get to see what's happening with the former daytime talk show host in a new Lifetime documentary set to air in two parts on Feb. 24-25 titled, Where is Wendy Williams? For the first time in-depth, Williams and those closest to her discuss her financial struggles, and suspected personal health issues.
"Since I was six years old, all I wanted was to be famous," Williams admits in a voiceover of the forthcoming project. The trailer continues and highlights her career, with her noting that she was once in "their living rooms every single day for 12 years."
Kevin Jr. appears in the documentary and makes it clear he doesn't think his mother is healthy, noting: "My mom has done a great job making it seem like everything is OK always, but in reality there's something wrong going on." A producer asks if Williams has "seen a neurologist," to she replies, "To find out if I'm crazy? Mhmm."
The beloved celebrity commentator is shown needing breaks on set to sit down and help to stand. Her sister Wanda, who is typically out of the spotlight, says that "she was put in front of a judge and given a guardian" when her personal ailments became difficult to hide. Another family member notes: "That was when they took her away from us."
Williams reflects on the aftermath of her losing her talk show, with her saying, "I have no money, " she declares before telling fans. "And let me tell you something, if it happens to me, it can happen to you."
Williams' fans have been wanting an update on her status, but not in this way. Across social media platforms, fans are saying the documentary seems exploitative considering her condition.
This isn't Williams' first Lifetime project. Her made-for-TV film aired in 2021, as well as a coinciding documentary. She also served as the EP on the controversial Aaliyah biopic.
Not the comeback we asked for
As an advocate Wendy Watcher and listener since her radio days, seeing that Lifetime documentary trailer truly saddened me. Honestly, I’m not sure if I’ll be watching. #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/r8PTYlzGVY— “I think I tweeted Neverland didn’t I?” (@_DeeLeonTalley) February 2, 2024
Williams' comeback is desired. But this documentary isn't the way fans want to see her.prevnext
A sister in need
I know this Wendy Williams documentary about to be some shxt cause her big sister Wanda never shows her face. I’m gagging pic.twitter.com/PpRdkySWVo— 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐒 𝐌𝐎𝐉𝐎 (@Miss_Mojo) February 2, 2024
Williams' sister Wanda has enjoyed life out of the public eye, only supporting Williams publicly on a few occasions. Fans say Wanda's appearance is a telling sign that the family may be crying out for help for Williams.prevnext
Should we even watch?
Too many thoughts to share on this Wendy Williams documentary coming to Lifetime. But I do question the people behind it and the timing of its release. Kevin Jr. did reveal he filmed for this but he wasn’t 100% behind it or the team putting it together. This was an excellent yet… pic.twitter.com/m3gOYwIh8I— K E M P I R E 🐘 (@TheKempire) February 2, 2024
Even bloggers and YouTube sensations are uncomfortable after watching the trailer. Many say they are conflicted on whether they will watch the documentary.prevnext
She needs help, not television
Wendy Williams still isn’t well. What we are about to see in their documentary will be so heartbreaking. https://t.co/TbJk29ilyq— 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 ⚡️ (@MJFINESSELOVER) February 2, 2024
Many insiders, and some celebrities, have come out and said Williams isn't well physically or mentally. After watching the trailer for the documentary, many social media users agree.prevnext
Wendy Williams raw
Im not going to make it through that Wendy Williams documentary, I barely made through the 3 minute trailer 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/WxwIRO0j5z— Rodney Tha Voice (@rodneythavoice) February 2, 2024
The trailer is riddled with emotional moments. Williams breaks down on more than one occasion and at times seems aloof.prevnext
An old protégée speaks
#CharlamagneThaGod isn’t here for #WendyWilliams’ upcoming lifetime documentary that highlights the downfall of her career. Will you be tuning in? pic.twitter.com/qUBKG63kzI— theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) February 4, 2024
Charlemagne Tha God was Williams' sidekick on the radio for many years until their eventual fallout. Despite such, he's been an advocate for Williams to get the help she needs and says shame on her team for the upcoming documentary.prev