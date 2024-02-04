Wendy Williams: Fans Blast New Lifetime Documentary For Exploiting Her Health

Wendy Williams fans have been rooting for the former queen of Hot Topics to make a comeback. Her personal struggles since her marriage to her former manager and husband of 25 years, Kevin Hunter, fell apart, have been widely reported. Aside from her reported alcohol addiction, she's also suspected to be dealing with early stages of dementia, graves disease, and lymphedema. She's reportedly been estranged from her only child, Kevin Jr., due to her new team enabling her and her falling deeper into her addiction. Fans will get to see what's happening with the former daytime talk show host in a new Lifetime documentary set to air in two parts on Feb. 24-25 titled, Where is Wendy Williams? For the first time in-depth, Williams and those closest to her discuss her financial struggles, and suspected personal health issues.

"Since I was six years old, all I wanted was to be famous," Williams admits in a voiceover of the forthcoming project. The trailer continues and highlights her career, with her noting that she was once in "their living rooms every single day for 12 years."

Kevin Jr. appears in the documentary and makes it clear he doesn't think his mother is healthy, noting: "My mom has done a great job making it seem like everything is OK always, but in reality there's something wrong going on." A producer asks if Williams has "seen a neurologist," to she replies, "To find out if I'm crazy? Mhmm."

The beloved celebrity commentator is shown needing breaks on set to sit down and help to stand. Her sister Wanda, who is typically out of the spotlight, says that "she was put in front of a judge and given a guardian" when her personal ailments became difficult to hide. Another family member notes: "That was when they took her away from us."

Williams reflects on the aftermath of her losing her talk show, with her saying, "I have no money, " she declares before telling fans. "And let me tell you something, if it happens to me, it can happen to you."

Williams' fans have been wanting an update on her status, but not in this way. Across social media platforms, fans are saying the documentary seems exploitative considering her condition.

This isn't Williams' first Lifetime project. Her made-for-TV film aired in 2021, as well as a coinciding documentary. She also served as the EP on the controversial Aaliyah biopic.