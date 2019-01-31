Wendy Williams Steps out in Florida After Postponing Talk Show Return Due to Medical Concerns

Wendy Williams was spotted for the first time since announcing that she was taking an “extended break” from her talk show amid a growing number of health concerns.

The Wending Williams Show host was spotted in Southern Florida on Tuesday, Jan. 29, with a friend leaving a CVS store. The outing marked her first appearance since revealing that she was struggling with her health.

It is not known why Williams, who typically resides with her family in New Jersey and commutes to New York for her talk show, was in the Sunshine State, though she appeared in good spirits as she chatted with her friend. The two had reportedly left the store with a bag of snacks.

Williams has been keeping a low profile ever since the announcement earlier this month that she would be taking an indefinite break from her daytime talk show to seek treatment for Graves’ Disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid which she had first spoken about just a year prior.

“As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment,” a statement from the talk show released on Jan. 18, read.

“Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital,” it continues. “Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being. Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family’s privacy during this time.”

Debmar-Murcury, the producer and distributor of the show, added, “For over ten years, Wendy has been a vital part of the Debmar-Mercury family. We wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs and we will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready.”

The announcement came just a week before Williams was slated to return to the talk show after having to take a brief hiatus due to a shoulder injury.

The break marks the third time in a year that Williams has had to miss tapings due to health concerns. In February of 2018, she took several days off to battle the flu. Just a week later, she announced that she would be taking three weeks off in order to seek treatment for Grave’s disease.

In Williams’ absence, new episodes of The Wendy Williams Show are slated to be hosted by Nick Cannon.