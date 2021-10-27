Tori Spelling Refuses to Answer Question About Husband Dean McDermott in Awkward ‘Wendy Williams Show’ Moment

Tori Spelling is remaining mum on rumors regarding her marriage. During a recent appearance on The Wendy Williams Show with guest host Whitney Cummings, Spelling skirted around questions about her and Dean McDermott. “What? You know I’m not going to answer that,” Spelling, 48, told Cummings when asked about her relationship.

“Fair enough, fair enough,” the comedian replied. “We asked, I love you, this is somebody that has strong boundaries and she’s controlling the narrative, and answers the questions [we] want to ask when she wants to answer them, and I respect that and I love that about you.” The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shot back with something a little more snarky, telling Cummings: “Awesome, so what are you going to ask me next?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actress was void of her wedding band during the interview. Sources close to production on The Wendy Williams Show tell Page Six that Spelling was upbeat and that show staffers “couldn’t tell” there was trouble at home, as been reported in recent months. “She was in a good mood and happy to be there for Whitney. They’re great friends. She hates flying and flew there to be with Whitney,” the source told the media outlet.

Spelling reportedly feels “trapped” within her marriage to McDermott, 54. The couple have four children: Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 9, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4. Their marriage has been plagued with controversy from the start as both left their previous marriages to be together. They met while filming a movie together. McDermott has also been unfaithful in the marriage, as played out on their reality television series. Additionally, bad financial decisions have been a huge issue.

Despite such, the family was photographed on a trip to Disneyland recently. It was the first time in months that Spelling and where Spelling and McDermott were snapped together for the first time in months. Prior to the Disneyland trip, Spelling was captured by paps outside of an attorney’s office with a notepad that had the words “custody,” “support,” and “assets listed, adding to more divorce speculation.

Spelling reportedly wants out of the marriage the most. Sources say McDermott pulls disappearing acts after arguments, leaving Spelling alone with their children. Still, the kids have “no idea” what’s happening. They married in 2006.

Recent changes to Spelling’s physical appearance is also adding to speculation that she wants a divorce. Many believe she’s gotten a nip and tuck, as well as facial procedures, with many likening her to Khloé Kardashian. With a new body and face comes new confidence, maybe?