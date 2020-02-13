Wendy Williams Slams Amber Rose’s New Face Tattoo: ‘Why Would You Ruin Your Forehead?’

At least one celebrity isn’t a fan of Amber Rose‘s new forehead tattoo. After the actress debuted the new ink – “Bash” and “Slash” just below her hairline in honor of her two sons – it became more than just the hot topic of conversation among fans, with daytime talk show host Wendy Williams slamming Rose for ruining her forehead during Tuesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

“Amber you know I love you girl, but, why would you ruin your forehead?” Williams asked during the segment, according to PEOPLE. “Her 3-month-old’s name is Slash, and her 7-year-old’s name is Bash, and I don’t care how much you love your kids, but are you doing this up here?”

Williams, who shares teenage son Kevin Hunter Jr. with ex-husband Kevin Hunter, joked that Rose can “get one of those Anna Winter wigs and cover that real quick.”

“I just don’t understand why she would do that,” she added. “Like to me, she’s a little bit too old to be rock and rolling with tattoos on her face. Amber, you know I love you, and that’s it. That’s it.”

Williams’ comments came just days after Rose first debuted the fresh ink, written in cursive, in a YouTube video for CoolKicks. She later gave fans a closer look when she shared a gallery of images to Instagram, jokingly captioning the post, “when ur Mom lets you draw on ur Barbie.”

Although the images had some praising her as “mom goals” and calling the tattoos “beautiful,” it drew more than a few raised eyebrows from critics.

“Please say this isn’t real!” wrote one person. “Why would anyone in their RIGHT mind do such a thing. She has such a gorgeous face. Shame!”

“Noooooooo please let this be a joke not your beautiful face sis,” added someone else.

“Please tell me that the forehead tat is sharpie,” commented a third.

“Love amber rose but d– that tatt looks dumb,” wrote another.

Along with a post directly slamming her critcs, Rose also subtly hit back at her haters in a Wednesday post, writing that “beauty is not what’s on the outside…. it’s what’s on the inside that counts.”