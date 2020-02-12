Amber Rose Reveals Forehead Tattoo Bearing Her Kids' Names

To say Amber Rose is a proud mom might be an understatement. The model and TV personality revealed both her sons' names tattooed across her forehead in large script lettering. Rose, 36, took to Instagram on Tuesday night to make the big reveal. In the photos, she wears a white tank top that puts her many arm tattoos on full display — but fans were immediately drawn to the fresh ink just below her hairline.

"When ur Mom lets you draw on ur Barbie," she captioned the post cheekily, adding hashtags for her sons' nicknames, Bash and Slash. She also tagged tattoo artist Jacob Ramirez, who also posted a photo of his work on Rose's face.

Rose, who gave birth to her and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa's son Sebastian, aka Bash, in 2013, welcomed son Slash in October with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards.

Plenty of the Dancing With the Stars alum's 19 million followers took to the comments section to react to the bold new tattoo.

"Hard af," one Instagram user wrote alongside a fire emoji.

"Still fly," someone else said.

"Mom goals," another wrote.

"I wanna be mad, but the caption did it," someone said.

"Not a regular mom a cool mom," one person wrote.

Not everyone had positive feedback, however.

"Please say this isn't real! Why would anyone in their RIGHT mind do such a thing. She has such a gorgeous face. Shame!" someone said.

"Why on your beautiful face of all places?" another wrote.

"Noooooooo please let this be a joke not your beautiful face sis," someone said.

Wendy Williams seemed to agree, discussing Rose's new look on The Wendy Williams Show Tuesday morning. "Amber, you know I love you girl, but why would you ruin your forehead?" she said as the audience gasped.

"Her 3-month-old's name is Slash, and her 7-year-old's name is Bash, and I don't care how much you love your kids, but are you doing this up here?" she continued, pointing to her forehead.

She then joked that Rose can "get one of those Anna [Wintour] wigs and cover that real quick," which earned applause and laughter from the crowd.

"I just don't understand why she would do that," Williams continued. "Like to me, she's a little bit too old to be rock and rolling with tattoos on her face. Amber, you know I love you, and that's it. That's it."

Rose wasn't letting the naysayers get to her, however. Wednesday morning, she shared an update to her Instagram Story slamming trolls who didn't love her new ink.

(Photo: @amberrose)

"For the people that are telling me I'm too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I'm 'too pretty' even if They thought I was ugly and lie to me Lol Or they would just tell me I'm ugly," she wrote with a crying laughing emoji. "so either way The moral of the story is do whatever the f— you want in life."

