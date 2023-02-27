Wendy Williams Says She's 'Formerly Retired' While Teasing Joining 'The View'

What has Wendy Williams been up to since the end of her eponymous talk show? According to The Sun, Williams has an idea of what she wants to tackle next, and it involves a very well-known talk show. Williams explained that after the end of The Wendy Williams Show, she'd be interested in joining a show such as The View.

The Sun caught up with Williams as she was purchasing items at a Petco in New York City. She explained that she was shopping for her cat as she was going to be leaving for trips to Paris and California. Williams then said that she'd be interested in returning back to television. The former talk show host even has some ideas about a possible return, saying, "I want to be on TV, stuff like Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, The View." Even though she said that she was interested in coming back to TV, Williams did stress that she is "formerly retired."

Williams may have some ideas about a return to daytime television, but it was previously reported that she's already back in the swing of things as far as her entertainment career is concerned. The Sun noted that Williams reportedly wants to turn her life into a reality TV show and she's already hard at work making that happen. A source said, "Wendy is filming a reality show. She rocked up to New York celebrity hotspot Fresco by Scotto and had a producer hand out Non-Disclosure Agreements to patrons." The insider said that she showed up at the restaurant to film and surprised everyone as she did so.

"It wasn't like this was pre-planned. When you see the women on the Real Housewives, you see them just walk into places, but really production scouts out the restaurant in advance," they explained. "They set it up, there are full permissions involved. Wendy just figured this is her favorite restaurant, so she just showed up!" An eyewitness to the production added, "This did not look like a crew hired by a network, this feels like a very homemade reality show." Page Six offered more insight into the situation, with a source saying that Williams' crew turned the restaurant into what looked like "a movie set . . . approximately 30 people in the crew. Lights, cameras, audio, producers, etc. [It] looked like a reality show." While it appears as though Williams is back to filming, it's still unclear exactly what this project will entail.