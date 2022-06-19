Wendy Williams Future Plans Teased After Talk Show Finale Airs Without Her

What is Wendy Williams planning on "doin'" following the end of her talk show? According to E! News, Williams has a new media project in the works. Despite the fact that The Wendy Williams Show came to an end on Friday, Williams did not take part in the episode. Instead, Sherri Shepherd, who will take over the show under the Sherri umbrella, served as the guest host.

The news of Williams' new media endeavor was first reported by Extra. The outlet shared a teaser video of Billy Bush talking on the phone with Williams, who expressed that she's going into the podcast business. She specifically noted that she has been in contact "with iTunes," but no further details were shared. After this report dropped, E! News reached out to both Williams and Apple, which runs iTunes and Apple Podcasts, but did not hear back. The Sun previously reported in May that Williams received podcast offers. A source said, "She sees Joe Rogan has a $100million podcast deal, and now she wants that kind of money."

Due to her absence from her self-titled talk show over the past year, some in the entertainment industry are unsure whether Williams can be counted on to be consistent with her next project. The same insider addressed the situation by saying, "The people at iHeart don't like controversy, so the best place for her is Spotify. They like the wild cards, but even at Spotify they don't give you the money unless you prove yourself first, and Wendy wants money upfront."

Even though she was not there for the series finale, The Wendy Williams Show ended on Friday. Shepherd, who has been a guest host on the program, paid tribute to Williams during the episode. She said about the former TV personality, whom she called the "Queen of All Media," "On behalf of all of the guest hosts, I want to say thank you so much to all of the loyal Wendy watchers for making this show a success. And most of all, we have to thank you, Wendy Williams." Shepherd continued, "If you think about it, Wendy Williams changed daytime talk with her unique take on 'Hot Topics,' her one-of-a-kind celebrity interviews, the signature 'Ask Wendy' segments and, of course, her famous, 'How you doin'?' Absolutely. And I want to say, Miss Wendy, you are an icon and you are loved by so many. So many."