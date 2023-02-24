Wendy Williams Causes Scene While Filming Mystery Project at Restaurant

Wendy Williams may be returning to television, but not in the daytime capacity. The former Queen of Hot Topics has been missing in action from the talk show space since losing her spot to comedian Sherri Shepherd after over a year of being on leave due to medical and personal issues. Since then, sh's vowed to make a comeback, but reported substance abuse issues and stints in wellness facilities and rehabs have prevented such. But lately, she appears back on the mend. And after being spotted at Fresco by Scotto in New York City, her comeback may be in the near future. Page Six reports she was filming a secret project.

A source told the media outlet: "Basically it was a regular night . . . and then all of the sudden the Wendy Williams train arrived. She had a huge crew that basically turned Fresco by Scotto into a movie set . . . approximately 30 people in the crew. Lights, cameras, audio, producers, etc. [It] looked like a reality show."

The source added: "One of the 'scenes' was Wendy having dinner with a friend. Wendy came into the dining room with her big personality waving at all the guests, like they were extras in her movie."

Williams hinted to her fun night in an Instagram account from her podcast page, captioning a video: "Dinner with the TEAM!"

She was released from her treatment facility last Fall. At the time, her rep released a statement noting: "Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects," a statement added at the time.

Williams' spiral seemingly began when her 20+ year marriage to Kevin Hunter ended after her fathered a child by his longtime mistress. Financial trouble followed, and turmoil within her immediate family. Hopefully, all is behind her now.