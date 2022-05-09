Wendy Williams Says She Only Has $2

✖

Wendy Williams is opening up about her life and financial situation as the talk show host continues to go back and forth with Wells Fargo over the management of her money. Williams, 57, claimed during an Instagram Live conversation with Fat Joe over the weekend that she only had $2 to her name as she's had to take an extended hiatus from her show due to ongoing health issues.

"I know what kind of money I have," Williams said of her finances. "Unfortunately, I only have $2 and nothing else. Everything is frozen and some people are involved with this and so that's what I'm doing right now." Williams also claimed that her son's money had also been frozen, which meant she hadn't been able to take care of her family, although she did have people helping her with her "essentials."

When it comes to her battle with Wells Fargo, Williams assured Fat Joe she had people who with "get that done," adding, "That's why I don't feel as though I will go away. I will get even bigger and bigger and bigger. Maybe I'll talk about it while I'm doing my show. Maybe I'll talk about it while I'm having dessert."

Williams also touched upon her show, which has relied on guest hosts including Fat Joe, Remy Ma and Sherri Shepherd throughout her extended absence. Shepherd's own show, Sherri, is set to take Williams' time slot in the fall. Williams said she loved "everyone hosting it," but would "absolutely, absolutely" be returning to reclaim her spot on The Wendy Williams Show before the show comes to an end at the wrap of Season 13.

As for if Williams will be tuning in to watch Shepherd on Sherri when The Wendy Williams Show has ended, the radio personality said she would not. "I like her, but I won't be watching her because I know what she's going to be doing and that's really not my thing," Williams told Fat Joe. "Anyway, but I love being on my own show and I love that people love to watch it all the time."