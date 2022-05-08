Wendy Williams Says She Won't Watch Sherri Shepherd's Version of Her Show

✖

It was previously announced that Sherri Shepherd would be taking over for Wendy Williams with her own talk show. But, there's one person who won't be watching the new show — Williams herself. Radar Online that during a recent interview with Fat Joe, Williams said that she refuses to watch Shepherd's talk show, which will take over the slot from her series, The Wendy Williams Show.

Williams began by saying that she missed being on her talk show. She told the rapper, "I wish I was there. I wish I was there right now to talk about it. I'm glad I'm able to talk about when I come back, you know?" Williams might miss the talk show scene, but that doesn't mean that she'll be tuning into Shepherd's series to get her fix.

"I won't be watching her because I know what she'll be doing and that's not really my thing ... you know what I'm saying?" she said. "But I love, I love being on my own show. And I love that people love to watch it, you know, all the time." Even though her own talk show was canceled, Williams seemed confident that she would be bringing her talents back to The Wendy Williams Show in the future. She even stated, "I'm coming to The Wendy Williams Show. Absolutely. Absolutely."

Shepherd later responded to Williams' comments during an Instagram Live session, per Bossip. She told her followers, "She's not well. So, it's just a lot going on in Wendy's life. This [is] when you need your friends. You need your family. You need people who love you. So, all I can do over here is pray for Wendy."

In February, it was reported that The Wendy Williams Show had been canceled after Williams had to take an extended step back from the series due to health issues. Later, it was announced that Shepherd, who has served as a guest host on the program, would be taking over that timeslot with a talk show of her own. Shepherd released a statement about the news, which read, "OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show SHERRI in the fall. I can't wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love...pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy. I am thankful to Debmar-Mercury and FOX for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey."