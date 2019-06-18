Wendy Williams and New Beau Marc Tomblin Spotted Shopping in New York

Wendy Williams and new beau Marc Tomblin are continuing to flaunt their connection in the public eye.

The duo, who met via Blac Chyna while the Ask Wendy author was in Los Angeles, were recently spotted out in New York City dropping cash during a day-long shopping spree on the afternoon of Monday, June 17, Just Jared reports.

The 57-year-old TV personality, who donned a black leg-bearing minidress for the outing, and the 27-year-old financial investor and blogger were spotted making a pit-stop at a fabric store before hailing a taxi to continue their day.

Tomblin, who has a criminal record and served 15 months behind bars after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2013, was first connected to Williams on Sunday, June 9. The Wendy Williams Show host had taken an Instagram to share a photo of herself holding the hand of a man near a pool in Los Angeles.

The mystery man’s identity was later revealed to be that of Tomblin, and they have frequently been spotted together in the days since.

According to source who spoke to HollywoodLife, Williams, who claimed that she and Tomblin are just friends and are just having fun, is enjoying her time with the new man in her life, as it offers her a reprieve from the drama surrounding her relationship with estranged husband Kevin Hunter.

“Wendy is so happy to have Marc to keep her spirits up right now. He’s been making a very hard time in her life much easier,” the source claimed. “When she’s with him she’s able to laugh and have fun and enjoy life. He takes her mind off her divorce and all the drama that has come with it. Marc is helping her feel good again.”

Tomblin has even earned the approval of William’s 18-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr.

“He knows that she has been through so much this past year, and he’s proud of her for finally putting herself first,” the insider claimed. “Wendy has always put her family’s priorities before her own, but he thinks it’s healthy for her to focus on herself and her happiness right now.”

Williams’ possible new love interest comes on the heels of her April 11 divorce filing from Hunter, whom she had married in 1997. However, sources have suggested that Williams’ relationship with Tomblin is just an effort to make Hunter jealous.