Wendy Williams Lifetime Biopic in the Works

Wendy Williams’ life story is coming to Lifetime, and she is at the helm of the project. The network announced the talk show will executive produce a Lifetime movie based on her life story, including the highs and lows she has experienced in her life, from discussing the latest celebrity news to becoming the headline herself.

“The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show. Despite all the naysayers and obstacles Wendy encountered throughout her life, her strength and determination have allowed her to thrive,” Lifetime said in a statement released by E! News.

The film was written by Leigh Davenport with production set to begin in fall 2019, with the premiere set for 2020. The movie will be accompanied by a documentary centered around Williams’ life.

Williams has been going through a roller coaster year kickstarted after her return to The Wendy Williams Show following an extended hiatus. At the time she revealed to audiences she was living at a halfway house and working on her sobriety.

A few weeks later, Williams shocked fans after she filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter after more than 20 years of marriage, after he reportedly welcomed a baby with his mistress. Williams broke ties with him professionally, firing him as her manager, removing him as an executive producer of the talk show and dissolving The Hunter Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping those suffering from substance abuse that she had launched with him in 2014.

At the end of June, Williams spoke about moving on from the end of her marriage.

“My husband and I were partners, but I just had to clean the slate and start over. I’m good at this new role, at least I think so, but this isn’t new for me,” she said at the time. “I met my husband on my 29th birthday. I was already a property owner. I was already a radio star. I was already the boss of my own life. I’m returning to that life with a bigger platform and I love it.”

Williams has since been romantically linked to a new man named Marc Tomblin, and she continues to work on her talk show and other endeavors.

Along with the Williams-centered film, Lifetime also announced the a follow up documentary in its Surviving franchise, this tackling billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was recently accused of sex crimes and trafficking. The network also announced a new movie based on the College Admissions Scandal, inspired by the controversy involving Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.