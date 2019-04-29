Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Reportedly Called Cops 2 Times in 3 Days

Just days after Wendy Williams filed for divorce, her estranged husband Kevin Hunter called the police two times within just three days to report potential trespassers at his New Jersey home, which he shared with Williams up until the divorce filing.

According to police reports obtained by Radar Online, Hunter called emergency services and requested a police presence at his home on Thursday, April 18 and then again on Sunday, April 21 for reports of public disturbances and harassment.

During the April 18 response, Hunter had reported a “suspicious” vehicle parked outside of his New Jersey home “with possible intruders,” though authorities who responded to the call determined that the vehicle’s occupants were “legally allowed” to be there.

The Blast reports that the incident was prompted by the hordes of media outside covering his divorce and alleged affair and that there was a “news van outside his home” that wouldn’t “leave him alone.”

“We spoke with the caller as well as the press — both sides — and explained that they can be in the road and on the sidewalk, but not on their property,” an officer explained in the dispatch call.

Three days later, Hunter called police yet again during the afternoon of April 21 to report an “intruder on his property.” Hunter then claimed that the possible intruder “was on the neighbors (sic) property, and finally stated [that] the individual is on public property.”

Authorities who responded found “a couple of people in the woods,” though they “left the area” before any arrests could be made.

Reports of the double police calls come on the heels of other reports of a requested police presence at the home – once before the April 11 divorce filings and again on Saturday, April 20.

During the initial police call, made in January by an anonymous person who claimed to work for Wendy Williams Productions, a welfare check had been requested after allegations that Hunter was poisoning his wife surfaced.

When authorities arrived at the home, Hunter was “hesitant” to allow them inside, and Williams was discovered in bed “with the blanket covering from head to toe” as she was recovering from a broken shoulder. When questioned if the allegations held any truth, Williams told officers “Well, I’m very popular,” though she became tearful and denied the accusations when questioned a second time.

Months later, authorities again responded to the Livingston, New Jersey home after Williams arrived with a moving truck to remove her items from the property. Hunter, who placed the call, stated that he did not feel comfortable with the Wendy Williams Show host removing any property from the home. The couple was ultimately able to come to a “fair compromise.”