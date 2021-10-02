Wendy Williams Could Reportedly End up Replaced by ‘Masked Singer’ Star

Wendy Williams has been dealing with ongoing medical issues and has postponed the return of The Wendy Williams Show several times to accommodate her recovery from COVID-19, and there is some discussion that Nick Cannon’s new syndicated talk show, Nick Cannon, could take her timeslot. “The executives have been talking,” a source told Page Six. “They are keeping a close eye on [Williams’] recovery and hoping for the best. But they have pushed back [her] show premiere several times so they are already thinking of a backup plan.”

“It would not be a far stretch for Nick to take her time slot… Debmar-Mercury [which produces both shows] is really pushing to make Nick Cannon’s show a huge success. He already has a major platform, and a huge fanbase, so it is an easy win,” the source continued. “So, if Wendy’s show ends up being a no-go, their backup plan is already set.”

However, due to syndication deals, simply moving Nick Cannon into The Wendy Williams Show‘s spot would create some Issues for stations. “It’s likely they would make a deal, but it’s a station-to-station decision,” a source told Page Six. Producers are getting antsy as Williams continues to push back her return, so some replacement will likely be found.

The season was supposed to kick off on Sept. 20, but Williams canceled promotional appearances for the show on Sept. 9, then postponed the premiere until Oct. 4 after she tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. On Thursday, the show’s premiere was postponed again, until Oct. 18.

It appeared Williams might be well enough to return to work on Oct. 4 because her team began promoting the premiere on Instagram this week. On Tuesday, her team posted a teaser, assuring fans there would be new episodes all of next week. “THE WAIT IS OVER! Season 13 starts MONDAY. You don’t wanna miss it,” her team teased. Then on Wednesday, her team posted began a countdown, noting that there were only five days until the premiere. However, on Thursday, her team announced the Oct. 4 premiere was not to be.

“Wendy will not be returning with new shows on Oct. 4,” the new statement read. “She has bee and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work. We plan to return with new shows on Oct. 18.” According to her team, the breakthrough COVID case is “no longer an issue” as Williams tested negative recently. However, she is “still dealing with some ongoing medical issues,” the statement concluded.