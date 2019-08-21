Wendy Williams Cancels Show in Philadelphia

Just days after cancelling a stop in Newark, New Jersey, Wendy Williams has canceled yet another stop on her “For the Record…Umm Hmm! Tour.” On Tuesday, Aug. 20, the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania announced on its website that the daytime talk show host’s comedy tour in the city had been cancelled. The show was set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 24. It remains unclear if it will be resecheduled.

“We always want to be able to give the fans the best show ever,” the statement reads. “With that said, the same excitement, intensity and headlines that fueled Wendy Williams and Friends presents For The Record Umm Hmmm Comedy Tour has also fueled the cancellation of the show at the Merriam Theater.”

“Unfortunately, the goal and purpose of the tour has been sidelined by the headlines. The show may be canceled, but Wendy’s commitment and love for all of the fans that support her and continue to support her never will,” it continues. “It is our utmost goal to return to the marketplace in the future.”

Ticketholders will receive a refund.

The cancellation marks the fourth to rock the comedy tour and follows on the heels of the abrupt cancellation of William’s show in Newark, New Jersey this past Saturday. In that instance, the venue claimed that the cancellation was due to a “scheduling conflict,” though it has been suggested that low ticket sales were actually the reason.

Williams has also cancelled shows in St. Petersburg, Florida and Detroit, Michigan.

Speaking to Page Six, a source close to Williams said that the string of cancellations has become a thing of concern among the TV personality’s friends.

“Wendy is proving to everyone that’s been pulling for her that she’s incapable of staying on track,” the source said. “What happened to the strong businesswoman she’s claiming to be who was taking charge and doing big things? If anything, this mess of a tour has proven she can’t do anything for herself.”

In the wake of the cancellations, Williams has been spotted out on the town partying it up with friends. She has not yet publicly addressed the cancelled shows.

The seemingly disastrous “For the Record…Umm Hmm! Tour” comes amid rising speculation that Williams’ business empire as a whole is in ruins as a result of her divorce from estranged husband Kevin Hunter. It has been suggested that The Wendy Williams Show is on the brink of cancellation. Several sources have also claimed that the Ask Wendy author is “begging” Hunter to return as her business manager, a position she had fired him from.

Williams, however, has denied all of the allegations, claiming that she and Hunter are simply focusing on their divorce and that The Wendy Williams Show is doing perfectly fine.