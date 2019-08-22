Wendy Williams Cancels 4 More Shows, Just 1 Remaining on Tour

The show will not go on for Wendy Williams‘ “For the Record…Umm Hmm!” tour. After a string of cancellations, the daytime talk show host has cancelled four more stops on the ill-fated tour affecting shows in Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio, with reports suggesting that it is due to low ticket sales.

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Symphony Hall announced via its website that the tour dates on Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7 had been called off, citing “headlines” that have “sidelined” the purpose of the tour.

“We always want to be able to give the fans the best show ever. With that said, the same excitement, intensity and headlines that fueled Wendy Williams and Friends presents ‘For The Record Umm Hmmm!’ Comedy Tour has also fueled the cancellation of the scheduled show. Unfortunately, the goal and purpose of the tour has been sidelined by the headlines,” the statement reads. “The show may be canceled, but Wendy’s commitment and love for all of the fans that support her and continue to support her never will. It is our utmost goal to return to the marketplace in the future. Ticket holders can receive refunds at the point of purchase.”

Williams’ Aug. 23 stop at the Cleveland Playhouse has also been cancelled, though no reason for the cancellation was provided on the venue’s website.

The Ask Wendy author’s previously rescheduled stop in Detroit, Michigan scheduled for Oct. 5 was also abruptly cancelled. Earlier this month, the initial Aug. 3 date had been called off due to an unspecified reason.

Williams’ final stop in St. Petersburg, Florida on Sept. 21, also a rescheduled date, is still scheduled to go on.

The new string of cancellations comes after the shows in Newark, New Jersey and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania were called off.

While the venues cited various reasons, including a “scheduling conflict,” rumors suggest that it is rather due to low ticket sales. According to Radar Online, prior to the cancellation of the Cleveland and Philadelphia shows, only a third of tickets had been sold.

The bad publicity for her “For the Record…Umm Hmm!” tour, according to some, is just the latest piece of evidence pointing to the troubles haunting Williams in the wake of her divorce from estranged husband Kevin Hunter.

“As per usual, even without Kevin as Wendy’s manager, she’s proving herself to be messy,” a source told Page Six. “Guess it’s not a full ‘hot girl summer’ for her after all since she’s giving fans reasons to think nothing has really changed.”

Williams, who has been seen out on the town partying on the nights of the cancelled shows, has not yet publicly addressed the cancellations.