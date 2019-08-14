Wendy Williams Awkwardly Smooches Meek Mill in New Photo

Wendy Williams planted a kiss on Meek Mill‘s cheek in what some are calling an incredibly “awkward” moment. The incident occurred at Rick Ross’ album release party for Port of Miami 2 on Thursday, Aug. 8, with photos capturing the moment that the Ask Wendy author pulled rapper in for a kiss, leaving Mill appearing wide eyed and in shock.

The smooch drew a lot of talk online, with some fans unable to resist commenting on how awkward the moment looked while others got rumors swirling that romance is buzzing between the two.

“Wendy Williams out here living her best single life ever partying with hip hop starts,” one fan wrote, adding the hashtags “[Meek Mill],” “[Rick Ross],” and “[Wendy Williams].”

“The look on Meeks face,” a second person wrote.

“Yasssss [Wendy Williams] living your best life,” added another.

Addressing the moment during her appearance on Andy Cohen’s radio show Radio Andy on Monday, Aug. 12, the daytime talk show host denied rumors that the peck on the cheek was a sign of underlying feelings for Mills.

“I wasn’t making out with Meek Mill, I was whispering in his ear and I kissed him, you know, goodbye because he performed at my son’s black mitzvah and he also autographed a picture for my son,” Williams said, according to Hollywood Life. “I’m not feeling for Meek Mill and he’s not feeling for me, you know what I mean? But all over the internet right now it’s saying we have a thing for each other.”

The Wendy Williams Show host’s dating life has been the “hot topic” of conversation ever since she filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter, her husband of more than 20 years, in April. The couple’s split came after rumors surfaced that Hunter had been unfaithful and had even welcomed a child with his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson. Williams has since confirmed the rumors of his infidelity.

In the months since the break in her relationship, Williams has not only adjusted well to her new life, but has also seemingly dipped her toes back into the world of dating. After joking about getting back-to-back dates with DJ Boof and Charlamagne, she was spotted out and about on several occasions with 27-year-old financial investor and blogger Marc Tomblin, though their relationship did not appear to be serious.

In July, the TV personality revealed that she is “not on the market anymore” and is dating a doctor, though she did not reveal who her new man is.