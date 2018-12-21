Wendy Williams Apologizes to Fans for Taking Painkiller Before ‘Less Than Stellar’ Show

Wendy Williams is sorry for her “less than stellar” show on Thursday, during which she slurred her words and botched the introduction of the hip-hop group The Lox.

Williams, 54, blamed her bizarre behavior on her eponymous talk show on painkillers she took to treat her injured shoulder, which she says has a hairline fracture.

“I sincerely apologize if you feel that today’s show was less than stellar. I’m on your TV screens every day wanting to spread laughter, entertainment and cheer,” Williams wrote in the caption of an Instagram image that said “I [heart] U for watching!”

“As I reported earlier in the week, I have a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell. I’ve never broken a bone or experienced a fracture in my life. In the key place where the fracture is, and trying to scurry around and do too much, I am now paying the price,” Williams said. “I’ve never taken a pain medication in my life (except when I got snatched over 20 years ago) until this week. I did that to power through and try to deliver a great show for you, against the better judgement of the many people around me who genuinely care for my well-being. I really do ride or die for my craft and give 200%.”

Williams has also battled with Graves’ disease, which affects her thyroid, and said that has been affecting her as well. “Not to mention everyone is aware at this point about my thyroid condition (don’t cry for me Argentina). For all my fellow thyroid sufferers, you know what the deal is. And for those that don’t: I encourage you to please read up,” she wrote.

“Needless to say, whatever today’s performance was with the legendary The Lox, who said such nice things, I have no regrets and I appreciate everyone’s genuine concern for my wellness and care,” she concluded. “I promise you a better Wendy in 2019. I will get some much needed rest and healing over these next couple of weeks. (Yes I am definitely juicing over the next couple of weeks). Sorry again. I love you all. Happy Holidays!”

As previously reported, the morning show host announced on Tuesday that she had fractured her right shoulder over the weekend, which caused her to cancel Monday’s taping.

“There’s no way I could’ve done yesterday’s show, so I was all about the medical care yesterday from one doctor to the other,” Williams said, reassuring the audience that it was not a serious injury that would require extensive treatment.

“I’m on the mend. I don’t need an operation,” she said, adding that her doctors told her she’s “very healthy… for a person after 50.”