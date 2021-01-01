Watch: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Interview Awkwardly Interrupted by Jennifer Lopez's Concert

By BreAnna Bell

It's a brand new year, but some things remain the same as it seems Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey are bringing their age old feud into 2021. While Carey was conducting her New Year's Eve interview with Andy Cohen and CNN's Anderson Cooper, the songstress was interrupted by the loud music of Lopez's Times Square performance in the background.

"What's going on in the background? I'm hearing music," Carey asked, briefly breaking the interview. The interviewers paused before Cohen finally answered that Jlo was performing behind them. The songstress just continued to smile as the show pushed on.

