Jennifer Lopez Cancels Multiple Concerts

Several concerts on Lopez's 'This is Me... Now' tour have been canceled due to 'a logistical issue.'

Jennifer Lopez recently announced her This Is Me... Now tour, but now multiple concerts scheduled on the musical trek have been canceled. EW reports that a message appeared on Ticketmaster's website, revealing that Lopez will be skipping five shows of her new concert tour.

The canceled tour dates are as follows: Aug. 22 – Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena); Aug. 24 – Raleigh, N.C. (PNC Arena); Aug. 25 – Atlanta, Ga. (State Farm Arena); Aug. 27 – Tampa, Fla. (Amalie Arena), and Aug. 30 – New Orleans, La. (Smoothie King Center)/ The performances would have taken place over a consecutive eight days. EW added that the cancellations seem to stem from "a logistical issue through the promoter," but that personnel are working to try and find a way to get Lopez back to the cities in the future.

EW goes on to state that it has reached out to representatives for Lopez and Live Nation for comment, but so far the only information is a note from Ticketmaster that states: "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event."

The new cancellation news comes release of Lopez's new album, This Is Me... Now — a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me... Then — and its accompanying film, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, which is now streaming on Prime Video. The album features the singles "Can't Get Enough" and "Rebound," and —in the United States — debuted at number 38 on the Billboard 200.

This Is Me...Now: A Love Story was written by Lopez and Matt Walton, and directed by Dave Meyers. It features several big cameos from stars like Fat Joe, Kim Petras, Keke Palmer, Post Malone, Sofía Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sadhguru, Derek Hough, and Trevor Noah. Lopez's husband, Ben Affleck, also makes an appearance.

Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed "Bennifer," the couple's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny, which led to paparazzi and tabloid reporters following them around quite frequently.

They split up in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn't comfortable continuing their relationship. The two began dating again in mid-2021 and finally said their I Do's in two separate ceremonies over the summer of 2022.