Watch: Anderson Cooper Can't Keep It Together After Snoop Dogg Reveals Everywhere He's Gotten High
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen have become a staple of New Year's Eve coverage ever since the network fired Kathy Griffin from the role of Cooper's co-anchor in 2017. Their chemistry's pretty undeniable, and this viral Snoop Dogg clip is proof positive of that. The Bravo exec and the Anderson Cooper 360 host had the "Gin and Juice" rapper on for a fun segment around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, just as things were already going off the rails.
Cohen quizzed Snoop by asking him if he had ever gotten high in a variety of locations. While it led to some humourous exchanges, one caused Cooper to absolutely lose it. Cohen asked the Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party personality if he had gotten high on CNN. Snoop replied, "No, but in front of the CNN building on Sunset Boulevard, I have," referring to the network's Los Angeles studio. Cooper began laughing uncontrollably for several seconds and struggled to regain composure. Scroll through to see the moment in question and how viewers reacted.
What is going on at CNN, part 2.....
More of Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper playing "have you gotten high at" with Snoop Dogg as Anderson Cooper starts laughing uncontrollably like he did during the Gerard Depardieu Ridiculist #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/dy3rIu3ViL— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 1, 2021
Isn't that the truth..... it was so refreshing!— SeekingCommonDecency (@TRACILS70) January 1, 2021
Seriously I was laughing so damn hard at the questions and @andersoncooper laughing uncontrollably. It’s was a FANTASTIC skit. Those 2 are literally the best on #CNNNYE .— Mike Jones (@jonesy2167) January 1, 2021
If Anderson Cooper losing his shit on CNN while snoop dogg is talking about all the places he’s gotten high is any indication how 2021 is going to be... we’ll be just fine #CNNNYE— the Crusher (@realcrusher1234) January 1, 2021
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen asking Snoop Dogg where he has or hasn’t gotten high live on CNN is the best way to start 2021— Grace Eberwine (@GEberwine) January 1, 2021
@andersoncooper is a mood rn while Andy and Snoop vibe pic.twitter.com/v1uGFyKinI— matty (@artist_matt) January 1, 2021
“What’s going on at CNN?”
Anderson is bringing some smiles/laughter to many of us who have nothing to be happy about.— ⛄️❄️🐶💙KageeM💙🐶❄️⛄️ (@GeeKathy1) January 1, 2021