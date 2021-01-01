Watch: Anderson Cooper Can't Keep It Together After Snoop Dogg Reveals Everywhere He's Gotten High

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen have become a staple of New Year's Eve coverage ever since the network fired Kathy Griffin from the role of Cooper's co-anchor in 2017. Their chemistry's pretty undeniable, and this viral Snoop Dogg clip is proof positive of that. The Bravo exec and the Anderson Cooper 360 host had the "Gin and Juice" rapper on for a fun segment around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, just as things were already going off the rails.

Cohen quizzed Snoop by asking him if he had ever gotten high in a variety of locations. While it led to some humourous exchanges, one caused Cooper to absolutely lose it. Cohen asked the Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party personality if he had gotten high on CNN. Snoop replied, "No, but in front of the CNN building on Sunset Boulevard, I have," referring to the network's Los Angeles studio. Cooper began laughing uncontrollably for several seconds and struggled to regain composure. Scroll through to see the moment in question and how viewers reacted.