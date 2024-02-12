Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's New Dunkin Super Bowl Commercial Revealed

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have a brand new Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial. After a series of Affleck-led teasers featuring Charlie D'Amelio and Jack Harlow, the doughnut and coffee chain one-upped itself with even more A-Listers joining Affleck. In addition to J-Lo appearing with her husband, Tom Brady, Matt Damon and Fat Joe all appeared in the final big game ad.

In the commercial, Affleck is trying to impress his pop star wife and creates a boy band called The DunKings. Lopez sits in awe in a recording booth with Fat Joe and Affleck busts a move and Brady provides a beat. Damon is on the sidelines, disapproving of everything but is just there to support Affleck.

As noted above, this follows a bunch of pop-star training ads starring Affleck. In one preview clip shared by AdWeek, Affleck is seen embellishing his Boston accent, in a sort of parody of himself, while trying to get in on his wife's new album after being dubbed "The Boredest Man in the World" by tabloid media.

When a call to J.Lo doesn't go as he hoped — she is not keen on him coming to the studio to show her the "beats" he's been working on — Affleck takes matters into his own hands. First, he snags a producer to help him iron out his song, and then he enlists TikTok star Charli D'Amelio — who is also a Dunkin' brand ambassador — to help get his dance moves more polished, well on his way to being a "Popstar."

Finally, Affleck slowly lowers a chain around his neck, which has a large donut attached, while offering a warning for those "underestimating Boston." The clip ends with "To be continued..."

In addition to the new clip — seen above — AdWeek also shared two shorter ads: one where Affleck plays some "sexy" beats for his producer Chauncey, and another where he tries to explain to D'Amelio that he's done "acting, and writing, and directing of movies, which are a long-form entertainment that were popular in the 20th century."