Jennifer Lopez and Major Pop Group Collaborate on New Remix

Jennifer Lopez has released a remix of her song "This Time Around" with K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE. Although the new version of "This Time Around" does not depart from the original recording, the South Korean quintet wrote and sang new lyrics instead of the original song's third verse. Soyeon, Minnie, Yuqi, Miyeon, and Shuhua provide vocals for the verse, with member Shuhua currently on hiatus.

The "This Time Around" alternate version of the song now also credits (G)I-DLE leader Soyeon as a co-composer and co-lyricist along with other people involved in the original song's production, including Lopez herself.

"This Time Around" is a song originally recorded by Jennifer Lopez for her latest studio album, This Is Me... Now, which was released on Feb. 16 alongside its accompanying film, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, which is based loosely on Lopez' relationship with her husband, Ben Affleck.

Lopez described the album as the culmination of her life's work during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "This project is a 20-year project of my whole entire music career, and how I got from then to now," she said.

Meanwhile, the collaboration between (G) I-DLE and the pop star follows the release of the band's second studio album, [2], which is headlined by the title track "Super Lady." The album's full release was preceded by the single "Wife."

(G) I-DLE actively participates in creating their music, especially Soyeon, who has written and produced most of their songs. Members Minnie and Yuqi also co-wrote and produced several album tracks.

A single album released by the group in 2020, titled Dumdi Dumdi, reached the number two spot on South Korea's Circle Chart and became the second best-selling single album for a girl group in the country's history.

It wasn't long before they had their second full-length album, I Never Die, hit the Circle charts with their single, "Tomboy," which remained on top for more than two months after it hit the charts. It is also worth mentioning that the single was certified platinum by the Certification Korean Music Content Association (KMCA), followed by a second single, "Nxde," which also topped the Circle Chart, making (G)I-dle the only artist in 2022 to have two songs achieve a "Perfect All-Kill" (PAK).

The band became the first act from an independent label to debut at number 39 on Mediabase's Top 40 Radio airplay charts and made their debut on the US Billboard Pop Airplay chart at number 40 with a song in a non-English language.