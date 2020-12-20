Mariah Carey Delivers Hilarious Response to Hideous Bootleg Christmas Ornament

Mariah Carey clearly owns Christmas when it comes to the music world. Even without all her holiday specials, festive merch and renditions of standards, "All I Want for Christmas With You" is an absolute classic that makes her more than worthy of the unofficial title of Queen of Christmas. With Carey and Christmas going hand-in-hand, there's no wonder fans of the R&B and pop legend wanted to utilize her in their yuletide decor. However, there's one Christmas ornament floating around online marketplaces that Carey disapproves of.

On Thursday, CNN's Kyle Blaine shared a Mariah Carey Christmas ornament he received from his husband via Twitter. It was supposed to recreate Carey's cover pose from her 1994 album Merry Christmas, complete with the phrase "all I want for Christmas is you" written on it. However, the face design is a little messed up. Carey saw the ornament in question and noted that it was "not approved" while shading the design. Fans soon joined in, with many revealed they, too, purchased the ornament in question. Scroll through to see the picture in question and how fans reacted.