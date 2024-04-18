Jennifer Lopez Is Dealing With Major Career Setback

Jennifer Lopez released a brand new album and accompanying movie earlier this year, but now she's dealing with a major career setback. Recently, Lopez canceled a handful of dates on her This Is Me ... Now Tour — named after her new album — and it turns out those cancellations were due to disappointing ticket sales.

Now, a source close to the singer has spoken to Us Weekly, explaining, that she's trying hard to stay focused amidst the unfavorable circumstances. "Jennifer's very focused on her latest project and doesn't want bad press to get in her head," the source said, adding that Lopez has been through "plenty of problems like this before and has gotten over them."

"She moves on when things like this happen," the source continued, while another insider told the outlet that Lopez is "disappointed" about the situation. A third source spoke up as well, saying that Lopez is keeping her sights set on her future as a way of managing her disappointment.

"Jennifer is extremely proud of all the hard work she puts into her projects, and Ben [Affleck] has been a huge support through it all," the third source said, later adding, "She really doesn't care what others think." The third source also stated that Lopez's husband, Ben Affleck, has been helping keep "Jen grounded" through the tumultuous journey.

The first source echoed some of these sentiments, saying that Lopez is "looking for a fresh start" at this point.

In March, it was announced that multiple concerts scheduled for the This Is Me... Now tour had been canceled, according to a message that appeared on Ticketmaster's website.

The canceled tour dates are as follows: Aug. 22 – Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena); Aug. 24 – Raleigh, N.C. (PNC Arena); Aug. 25 – Atlanta, Ga. (State Farm Arena); Aug. 27 – Tampa, Fla. (Amalie Arena), and Aug. 30 – New Orleans, La. (Smoothie King Center)/ The performances would have taken place over a consecutive eight days. EW added that the cancellations seem to stem from "a logistical issue through the promoter," but that personnel are working to try and find a way to get Lopez back to the cities in the future.

At the time, Entertainment Weekly stated that it had reached out to representatives for Lopez and Live Nation for comment, but the only information available was a note from Ticketmaster that stated: "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event." It seems the cause was low ticket sales, per more recent reports.