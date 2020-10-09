Mariah Carey Says Son Moroccan Was Bullied by a 'White Supremacist'

Mariah Carey recently revealed that her 9-year-old son Moroccan was "bullied by a white supremacist," sharing the story during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday. The singer was discussing her new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, telling host Andy Cohen that she had been reading Moroccan and his twin sister, Monroe, the chapters that touch on race.

"Rocky just got bullied the other day by a white supremacist person that he thought was his friend," she said. "It's like, insane. This is the world we live in." Carey added that she is reading certain chapters to her kids to help them develop a "greater understanding and, ultimately, a greater reservoir with which to deal with the situation itself, because it's hard."

"This is the world we live in," she said. "It's what it was meant to be." Carey, who has a Black father and a white mother, also shared her own experiences growing up biracial, telling Cohen that she was "traumatized" when she was young.

"It's been a struggle for me since I was aware that there was such a thing as race," she said. "And the only reason I was aware so early on was because it became a subject of humiliation for me as a child." Carey described one instance in which she "basically got traumatized by the student teachers" who thought she "used the wrong crayon" to draw her father and another where a friend came to visit her father's house for the first time.

"The parents didn't know I was Black. They didn't know that she was going to go to a Black man's house. They'd only met my mother," Carey said. "And the girl burst into tears because she was so freaked out. And mind you, my father was this gorgeous, tall man that looked like a movie star to me. And then to see that happen, it just changes your perspective on things and it twists it. I really feel that it's been a lifelong battle, a struggle."

Carey also told Cohen that after reading one chapter to her daughter that described a "traumatic moment that took place" when she was young with girls she thought were her friends, Monroe told her, "Mommy, those girls, they feel so bad now. I bet they wish they could be your friend." "It was so insightful for a 9-year-old girl to be able to say that," Carey said. "If nothing else, my kids have this to learn from."

The Grammy winner worked on her book for three years and "locked" it earlier this year, and she told Cohen that she was glad the memoir was released "in a timely fashion."

"So when the world, everything kind of turned upside down this year in 2020, I was so thankful that I had already had this book," she said. "I knew people were going to go, 'Why now? Why are we doing this?' It's like, now? Because we have the time now. But also, thank god it's now 'cause it's so timely and it's going to help people."