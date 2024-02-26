Jennifer Lopez Gets Explicit About Her and Ben Affleck's Love Life in New NSFW Lyrics

Jennifer Lopez opens up about her hot and steamy love life with hubby Ben Affleck in a new song, "Greatest Love Story Ever Told." A track from her latest album, This Is Me… Now, Lopez sings: "Missing your body, Climbing on top of me, Slipping inside of me, Way that I ride it, Bodies aligning, Look at our timing." She also reflects back on their journey to finding themselves back to one another, noting it's "destiny" that they "found each other twice in one lifetime."

Lopez and Affleck first dated from 2002-2004. Their romance was filled with red carpet shoots, exotic vacations, making the best dressed on fashion lists, and tons of PDA. They got engaged the year they began dating, but claim media pressure led to them cancelling their wedding three days before the big day. She called the breakup one of her greatest heartbreaks. The Selena star confirmed they rekindled their relationship in July 2021 after both ending separate marriages (Affleck) and engagements (Lopez). They wed in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Lopez has been married a total of four times. She was engaged to marry Alex Rodriguez before reconnecting with Affleck. After their breakup in 2004, Affleck wed 13 Going On 30 star Jennifer Garner. They divorced after 10 years of marriage.

Lopez has gushed about their love story publicly dozens of times. "Obviously, we weren't trying to go out in public. But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there," Lopez told Vogue in her November 2022 cover story. "People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real." Her mother even revealed that she prayed for Affleck to come back into her life because she felt he was Lopez's long-lost love.

As for how they reunited, Lopez revealed that Affleck emailed her after his split from Ana De Armas to let her know he had raved about her in an interview. They began talking and eventually hanging out again in person. Things developed from there.

"All we've ever wanted was to kind of come to a place of peace in our lives where we really felt that type of love that you feel when you're very young and wonder if you can have that again. Does it exist? Is it real? All those questions that I think everyone has," she explained. Despite having romances with other people, Lopez said nothing ever compared to Affleck.

"You go through all these relationships, and you're searching and you're connecting and you're disconnecting with people, and you're like, 'God, is this just what life is? Like a carousel, roller coaster, carnival ride?' And then it settles. But the journey to that is the mystery for everybody," she noted.