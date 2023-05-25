Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Reportedly Engaged

Jeff Bezos is ready to walk down the aisle again. Jeff Bezos and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, a former news anchor, are reportedly engaged. The two were first linked in 2019 amid his divorce news from his former wife, MacKenzie. PEOPLE first reported they were dating, with a source noting: "Lauren and Jeff have been spending a lot of time together over the last year and especially the past few months. At first, it was socially at parties… here and there. But their time together has definitely seemed to evolve, raising some eyebrows. Jeff has met a small group of Lauren's girlfriends, too. The two of them are sort of thick as thieves right now." Bezos and MacKenzie were together for over 20 years, while Sanchez was previously married to Hollywood agent, Patrick Whitesell, for 13 years. Bezos and MacKenzie share four children. Sánchez has three children from previous relationships.

Bezos and v had no trouble gushing about one another in public. The Emmy-winning journalist made one of her first appearances on Bezos' Instagram page in early 2020. At the time, they visited French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss climate and sustainability. The newly engaged couple work together on the Amazon founder's Bezos Earth Fund. Bezos serves as the executive chair, with Sánchez as vice chair.

In 2022, the couple spoke with CNN at their Washington DC home. It was their first joint sit-down interview. They discussed their philanthropic work, which includes Bezos' strategic plan to distribute to wealth various charitable causes.

Charity is what bonds them. Sánchez told CNN that they make "really great teammates," adding with a laugh that they can also be "kind of boring." Bezos described his lady as "the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet," and said that she is "an inspiration."