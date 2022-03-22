‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Moses J. Moseley’s Cause of Death Revealed

The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley’s immediate cause of death has been revealed, although the manner of death was deemed inconclusive by the medical examiner, leading to unanswered questions about his death. Nearly two months after the 31-year-old was found dead in his car in Stockbridge, Georgia, Moseley’s death certificate was released, revealing that the autopsy could not determine the intent of the gunshot wound that killed the actor.

Obtained by TMZ, the death certificate lists Moseley’s immediate cause of death as a “gunshot wound to the head.” When authorities found Mosely on Jan. 26, responding officers noted a Taurus handgun with no magazine on his lap, according to the police report. However, Moseley’s death certificate revealed that it “could not be determined” if Moseley’s death was an accident, suicide or homicide. The certificate also noted in the “describe how injury occurred box” that the actor “shot self with intent unknown.” No further information was revealed.

The inconclusive results followed confusion regarding Moseley’s passing. Although authorities initially thought Moseley’s death may have been a suicide, his family stated they believed the actor was kidnapped and murdered three days later. His family said they noticed no concerning signs that suggested Moseley was considering taking his own life. In late February, nearly a month into the investigation, Capt. Randy Lee of the Stockbridge Police Department told TMZ explained, “During the preliminary investigation, the potential of the death being a suicide was considered while not ruling out any other possibilities. As investigators progressed their investigation and more evidence was processed, reviewed and analyzed, other possibilities have presented themselves including accidental.” Little more information has been released since. TMZ reported that Moseley’s family still believes the actor was murdered, despite what is listed on his death certificate.

Following his passing, Moseley’s family received a letter from President Joe Biden. In the letter of condolence, dated March 8, Biden wrote, “Though the grieving process never quite ends, I promise you the day will come when the memory of Moses will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye. My prayer for you is that this day comes sooner rather than later.”

Moseley is best known for his role as Mike, one of Michonne’s pet walkers, on The Walking Dead. He appeared in a total of six episodes of the hit AMC series from 2012 to 2015. He also had uncredited roles in Joyful Noise, Trouble with the Curve, The Internship, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, among several others.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.