‘Walking Dead’ Star Moses J. Moseley’s Family Believes He Was Murdered

The family of Moses J. Moseley, the actor known for his role on The Walking Dead, suspects foul play was involved in his death. Moseley was found dead in Stockbridge, Georgia, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, and while police are currently investigating the 31-year-old’s death as a “possible suicide,” his family told TMZ that they believe the actor was murdered.

Speaking with the outlet just days after news of Moseley’s passing broke, his sister, Teerea Kimbro, revealed Moseley’s family believes he was kidnapped and murdered three days later. Kimbro shared that the family noticed no concerning signs that suggested her brother was considering taking his own life. Rather, Kimbro said, Moseley was excited for the future, explaining that her brother “loved where his career was heading and they were planning big things in the near future.”

According to Kimbro, Moseley booked a taping for the Monday before his body was found, though he never showed up, something that she said “he would never do.” According to local authorities, and as first reported by TMZ, Mosely’s body was found three days later in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge. Although police have released few details about Moseley’s death, Kimbro revealed that investigators told the family that the actor’s body was discovered in his car with the doors locked. Moseley reportedly had a gun in his lap, which investigators told Kimbro was one of hers, and suffered a facial bullet wound. Police are currently investigating Moseley’s death, with Kimbro sharing that investigators are looking at possible foul play. In a statement to TMZ, Henry County Police Captain Randy Lee said, “it is being investigated as a possible suicide, however, detectives are following any and all available avenues and not ruling anything out.”

Born in Aiken, South Carolina, Mosely began acting in 2010. He is best known for his role as Mike, one of Michonne’s pet walkers, on The Walking Dead. He appeared in a total of six episodes of the hit AMC series from 2012 to 2015. He also had uncredited roles in Joyful Noise, Trouble with the Curve, The Internship, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, among several others.

In a statement following his passing, Moseley’s manager said, “he was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone’s eyes.” The statement continued, “Moses was an amazing person and if you had the opportunity to meet him he would have made your day amazing. He was very talented, he was a great friend, the kind you could call for anything. He was always excited about life and working in the entertainment business.” A funeral service for Moseley is set to take place in his hometown in South Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 5. The investigation into his death is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.