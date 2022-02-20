‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Moses J. Moseley’s Death Might Not Have Been a Suicide, Police Say

Georgia police reportedly found new evidence to suggest that The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley may not have taken his own life. Moseley was found dead in his car on Jan. 26, and Stockbridge, Georgia police originally thought his death may have been a suicide. His family disputed this though, with his sister telling TMZ earlier this month they think he was kidnapped and murdered.

“During the preliminary investigation, the potential of the death being a suicide was considered while not ruling out any other possibilities,” Capt. Randy Lee of the Stockbridge Police Department told TMZ on Sunday. “As investigators progressed their investigation and more evidence was processed, reviewed and analyzed, other possibilities have presented themselves including accidental.” Moseley was found with a bullet wound to the head and a gun in his lap.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A family member told TMZ Sunday investigators looked at the blood splatter at the scene, as well as the way the bullet entered Moseley’s skull. This evidence, as well as how Moseley gripped the weapon, do not completely align with suicide. The bullet entered Moseley’s head below his eye and never left his skull and his grip on the weapon was loose, suggesting it may have been put in his hand after he was shot, the family member said. “It is important to note, the case is still currently open/active and ALL possibilities and leads are being thoroughly investigated,” Lee told TMZ.

Back on Jan. 31, a family member told TMZ Moseley’s body was found in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge and police were not certain how his body ended up there. The family member said they had not heard from Moseley for about a week leading up to his death. They filed a missing person’s report a few days before he was found. They contacted OnStar, which helped locate the car where he was discovered. Police told TMZ at the time they were investigating Moseley’s death as a suicide.

A few days after his death was reported, Moseley’s sister Teerea Kimbro told TMZ her family believes Moseley was kidnapped and killed three days later. Moseley booked a taping for the Monday before he was found dead and did not show up. The actor “loved where his career was heading and they were planning big things in the near future,” Kimbro told TMZ. She added that police said the gun Moseley was found with and he had a license to carry.

Moseley was born in Aiken, South Carolina, and started modeling in 2010. He was best known for playing one of Michonne’s pet zombies on The Walking Dead, appearing in six episodes. He also had small roles in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Internship, Queen of the South, American Soul, and HBO’s Watchmen series.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.