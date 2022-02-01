Moses J. Moseley, ‘The Walking Dead’ Actor, Has Died

Moses J. Mosely, an actor and model who appeared in six episodes of The Walking Dead, died last week. He was 31. Mosley’s body was found on Wednesday, Jan. 26 and police are still investigating the circumstances of his death, sources told TMZ Monday. Law enforcement sources later told the site they are investigating Mosley’s death as a “possible suicide.”

A family member told the outlet that Mosley’s body was found in the Hudson Bridge area of Strobridge, Georgia. There is an active investigation into how his body ended up there and if there was foul play involved. The family member said they had not heard from Mosley since Jan. 23. They called local hospitals, but he could not be located.

On Wednesday, Mosely’s family filed a missing person’s report. They also contacted OnStar, which tracked his car, where his body was found. The family member told TMZ that Moses died of a gunshot wound, but it is not clear who fired the weapon.

“He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone’s eyes,” Mosely’s manager, Tabitha Minchew, told TMZ. Mosely’s last Instagram post was published on Jan. 21. He shared a “10-year challenge” post, with two photos that were taken a decade apart. The post has since turned into a place for his followers to share their condolences.

Mosley was born in Aiken, South Carolina, and began modeling in 2010. His best-known role was playing one of Michonne’s pet zombies on The Walking Dead. He appeared in six episodes from 2012 to 2015. He also had uncredited roles in Joyful Noise, Trouble with the Curve, The Internship, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. In 2019, he had small roles in the shows Watchmen, Queen of the South, and American Soul. In 2021, he appeared in an episode of BET’s Tales anthology series.

Mosley embraced the fame that The Walking Dead brought him. He even appeared on the cover of an Entertainment Weekly issue. In a 2017 interview with Horror News, Mosley thanked the show’s fans for their support.

“I just want to say thank you guys so much for all your support,” Mosley said at the time. “All the love that you give to the show, the actors, the directors, and the crew that helped create it. I hope you guys continually watch it over and over again. Just thank you so much for all your love and support. It means the world and without you guys we are nothing.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.