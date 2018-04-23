Verne Troyer Said He ‘Wanted to Die’ Before Going on Life Support

Days after Verne Troyer‘s family announced his sudden death, more details are coming out about his time in the hospital, with The Blast reporting that Troyer said he “wanted to die.”

Troyer told 911 dispatchers on April 2 that he “wanted to die,” law enforcement sources told the news outlet. He was transported to the hospital shortly afterward on an involuntary psychiatric hold. Troyer also reportedly had an “extremely high alcohol level” when he was admitted to Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys.

The Blast reports that the Austin Powers star also repeatedly told nurses and doctors that “he wanted to die.” Soon after he was admitted to the hospital, he suffered respiratory distress then failure.

He was placed on life support, including a ventilator to assist in his breathing. Ultimately, his body began shutting down before he passed away on April 21.

In the statement announcing Troyer’s death, his family wrote about the dangers of depression and suicide.

“Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help,” the statement read in part.

Police arrived at Troyer’s house back in early April responding to a potential suicidal situation. The actor had been in and out of rehab for years battling alcoholism.

No official cause of death has been announced. Troyer’s autopsy has reportedly been completed, but the cause of death has been deferred pending additional investigation.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” the post read. “Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday.”

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles,” the post read. “Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately.”

Troyer’s acting career began in 1994 as the stunt double in Baby’s Day Out, and he went on to star in such films as Jingle All the Way, Men in Black, My Giant, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Bubble Boy and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

His most well-known role was playing the mute character Mini-Me in the Austin Powers comedy franchise alongside Mike Myers.

Myers released a statement shortly after Troyer’s death, mourning his friend’s passing.

“Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him,” Myers said. “It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @vernetroyer