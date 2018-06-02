Vanilla Ice Fan Cartwheels and Tumbles off Stage

A Vanilla Ice fan recently proved she was head-over-heels for the rapper, after tumbling off the stage during his performance and cartwheeling to the ground.

In a clip from one of Ice’s shows last year, the woman can bee seen joining a number of other fans on stage while Ice spit some rhymes. At one point, the unidentified woman trips off the edge of the stage and spins as she falls to the floor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ice apparently did not see what happened, but a number of others did, and their facial expressions are priceless as they watch the woman crash down.

TMZ reports that the videographer informed them that the woman was quickly retrieved by security, but did not clarify if she was aided by medical personal.

Vanilla Ice is not the only performer to have a fan fall off the stage at a show this year, as something similar happened to Tyrese Gibson back in February, save for the fact that in this particular situation the star actually shoved the fan off the stage.

In a video of the incident, Gibson could be seen ending a performance at the Valentine’s Love Jam in Detroit, Michigan when the woman climbs up on stage. As he walks away wiping the sweat from his face, she appears out of nowhere and accidentally scares him. Not realizing what was happening, and thinking of his own safety, Gibson quickly shoved the stranger and jumped back.

Security then grabbed the woman and removed her. Gibson appeared to smile and seemed apologetic over the misunderstanding, as reported by TMZ.

Gibson has had a rocky few months with reports ranging from the Fast and Furious actor lashing out at his co-stars to being investigated by social services for child abuse claims.

In 2017, while riding high on the hype and success of The Fate of the Furious, Gibson made the critical error of not thinking before he spoke and got himself into some hot water. Gibson did an interview with BET, and among then topics discussed they somehow wound up discussing “promiscuous” women.

Gibson is on record talking about “sluts, skeezers, hoes, tramps, and overly aggressive promiscuous women” who “are never without a man because they don’t have no standards. They ready to have sex with any and everything that want to have sex with them.”

As you can imagine, this did not go over well, and social media users made sure to let Gibson know just what they thought about his attitude toward what women choose to do with their bodies.

The star eventually posted a public apology in an attempt to make amends for his words, wherein he said, “My mother taught me better than this… lesson learned in life you will learn that It’s not always ‘what’ you say, it’s the ‘how’ we choose to say it. For the record I’m far from a misogynist, a male chauvinist or flat out mean.”

“Although I’ve been consistently for years speaking on these topics and some of the same words in my message, I have never experienced what I am experiencing right now. – I’ve been getting dragged and feel the heat from my poor choice of words and approach to my messages, trust me. Please accept this as my sincere apology for my poor choice of words,” he continued.

Gibson concluded his apology by saying that ladies “deserve better,” and added, “This is about a man owning up to his actions, taking responsibility, recognizing how to do better, and actually doing better.”