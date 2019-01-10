Vanessa Trump Defends Donald Jr. Dating Fox News Co-Host Kimberly Guilfoyle

Vanessa Trump defended estranged husband Donald Trump Jr. after a column called for Fox News to fire his new girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Vanessa filed for divorce from Trump in March. Two months later, reports about a romantic relationship between Trump and The Five co-anchor began to surface. On Tuesday, the New York Daily News’ Linda Stasi called on Fox News to fire Guilfoyle for dating Trump.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mediaite later published its own op-ed, calling Stasi’s suggestion “absurd” and noted it ignored the long history of romances between political reporters and political figures. Guilfoyle herself was previously married to California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom when he was mayor of San Francisco.

Trump tweeted the Mediaite op-ed, adding “Liberal privilege at its finest.”

Liberal privilege at its finest: Absurd Call For Fox News to Fire Kimberly Guilfoyle Over Don Jr. Romance Ignores History of Media-Politics Relations https://t.co/cH0PuxvNHe via @mediaite — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 14, 2018

“The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she’s dating Don,” Vanessa tweeted. “We’ve been separated for over 9 months and respect each other’s decisions & privacy. We’ll focus on raising our great kids.Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our [private] lives!”

The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she’s dating Don. We’ve been separated for over 9 months and respect each other’s decisions & privacy. We’ll focus on raising our great kids.Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives! https://t.co/fa73W3gv43 — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) June 14, 2018

This was not the only problem Trump had with Stasi’s op-ed. According to Mediaite, in the original version of the op-ed, Stasi wrote that Guilfoyle would be “better off picking grapes.” This line was later removed after Trump called the Daily News out for racism and Stasi apologized.

“How did this get past her editors at the [NY Daily News]? Or do they condone this kind of talk? I guess hypocrisy, sexism & racist rhetoric are alive & well there,” Trump wrote.

How did this get past her editors at the @NYDailyNews? Or do they condone this kind of talk? I guess hypocrisy, sexism & racist rhetoric are alive & well there. Daily News Writer Tells Puerto Rican Kimberly Guilfoyle to ‘Pick Grapes’ https://t.co/pDlKr4lfXt via @BreitbartNews — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 13, 2018

“Absolutely no idea that Kimberly Guilfoyle is half Puerto Rican…and my column was in no way meant as a slur,” Stasi wrote. “Nonetheless I will change that reference online. I’m just surprised anyone would have assumed such a stereotype b/c someone is half-Latina. So sorry for misunderstanding.”

Absolutely no idea that Kimberly Guilfoyle is half Puerto Rican…and my column was in no way meant as a slur. Nonetheless I will change that reference online. I’m just surprised anyone would have assumed such a stereotype b/c someone is half-Latina. So sorry for misunderstanding — Linda Stasi (@lindastasi) June 13, 2018

Guilfoyle and Trump were first seen together at a New York party hosted for Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Germany, in May. At the time, sources told the New York Post that Guilfoyle and Trump had been dating “for a few weeks.”

The 49-year-old Guilfoyle has been married twice. She was married to Newsom from 2001 to 2006, and furniture heir Eric Villency from 2006 to 2009. She and Villency share a son, Ronan Anthony Villency.

Trump and Vanessa were married for 12 years and share five children. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families,” the couple said in a statement in March.

Photo credit: Getty