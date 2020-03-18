Vanessa Hudgens Wished She Was ‘in a Pub’ for St. Patricks Day Amid Coronavirus Video Controversy

Vanessa Hudgens recently came under fire for her controversial comments regarding the coronavirus crisis. During an Instagram Live session, the High School Musical star shared a number of criticisms against social distancing measures and even appeared to take on a mocking tone when discussing the grave ramifications of the virus. Amidst this controversy, another post of Hudgens’ has emerged in which she can be seen discussing what she would rather be doing on St. Patrick’s Day instead of self-isolating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) on Mar 17, 2020 at 11:45am PDT

“You guys, I just realized today is St. Patty’s Day, and I wish we were in a pub,” she says in the clip as she dances along to some music. Hudgens continued to share, with a laugh, “But, we’re not, because lockdown. But, Happy St. Patty’s Day.” As previously mentioned, the actor’s post comes amidst the controversy surrounding the previous messages she shared on social media regarding the current global health crisis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Instagram Live, Hudgens addressed the possibility of these social distancing and safety measures being in place until July, a notion that she appeared to scoff at.

“Til’ July sounds like a bunch of bulls—, I’m sorry,” she said. “But like, it’s a virus, I get it, I respect it but at the same time like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable? I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

As soon as the video of her Instagram Live emerged, Hudgens began to receive a great deal of criticism from those online, with some even saying that her message was “horrible and heartless.” In response to the backlash, Hudgens once again took to social media and claimed that her words were “taken out of context.”

“Hey guys,” she began. “So yesterday I did an Instagram Live and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time and I am at home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too – in full quarantine and staying safe and sane.”

The actor concluded her post by saying that she was taking this situation seriously, despite what many believed based on her previous Instagram Live, “I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside y’all.”