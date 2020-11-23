Van Halen Fans Send Love to Eddie Van Halen's Widow Janie After Her Mother Dies Weeks After Eddie
Van Halen fans are sending their love and support to Eddie Van Halen's widow after she announced Monday that her mother has died. In confirming her mother's death, Janie Liszewski, who married Van Halen in 2009, shared with fans in an emotional post that her "beautiful mom has left this earth." It is unknown how old her mother was or what her cause of death was.
Her passing came just four months after Liszewski's brother, Tom Liszewski, passed away, and just a little more than a month after the legendary guitarist lost his battle to throat cancer. Liszewski said that her mother had "left this earth to be with her husband Martin, her son Tom and her son in law Ed." In the post, Liszewski heartbreakingly opened up about the toll the losses have taken on her, writing, "I am absolutely devastated and just don't know how much more I can take."
My beautiful mom has left this earth to be with her husband Martin, her son Tom and her son in law Ed. I am absolutely devastated and just don’t know how much more I can take. 💔 pic.twitter.com/kIwzPfZJio— Janie Van Halen (@JanieVanHalen) November 23, 2020
News of her mother's passing was immediately met with a wave of support from her followers as well as fans of her husband’s band. Shortly after confirming the sad news, many reached out to send their condolences, many also offering encouraging words and support as Janie mourns the loss of yet another loved one.
At this time, details surrounding her mother's death remain unclear, though as Liszewski mentioned, her passing followed that of both her brother and husband. Her brother, Tom Liszewski, passed away on June 17.
Liszewski had announced her brother's death in a social media post, writing, "Rest in peace Tom." She shared the post alongside a gallery of images. It is unclear what the cause of her brother's death was.
Fans had been quick to send their support, with many writing that they were "so sorry for you loss" and sending her their condolences. Days later, Liszewski returned to social media to express her thanks for the support, writing, "thank you to each and every one of you for all the kind and lovely words." At the time, she admitted that it had been a "very sad, confusing and emotional time."
Tragedy again struck Liszewski and her family less than four months later when her husband passed away following a years-long battle with throat cancer. Van Halen had passed away on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 6, with his son, Wolfgang Van Halen, confirming news of his passing.
According to PEOPLE, Liszewski and Van Halen tied the knot in June of 2009 after three year of dating. The romantic ceremony was held in the garden of his seven-acre estate at the time in the hills above Studio City, California, with Liszewski walking down the aisle to Van Halen's "When It's Love," performed by the Sonus Quartet.
Van Halen had been battling throat cancer for years and traveled between the U. S. and Germany for radiation treatment. According to sources, and as reported by multiple outlets, the musician's health rapidly declined in the last three days of his life and his cancer had "spread to all his organs." He was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his death.
Just a day after Van Halen died, Liszewski broke her silence, writing in a social media post that her "heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces. I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness." In the post, she said that "saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow."